Sondra E. Wasman, 86, of Pepper Pike, was born March 29, 1936, in Philadelphia and passed away on Jan. 1, 2023.
Beloved wife of Marv Wasman; devoted mother of Lisa (Joe) DiLuca of Rochester Hills, Mich., and Jay (Wendy) Wasman of Shaker Heights; loving grandmother of Adam DiLuca, Halle DiLuca (Taylor Bond) and Ben Wasman; dear sister of Toby Barmat (deceased); and cherished aunt of Larry Barmat and Marc Barmat.
Funeral services for Sondra are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 4 at Lake View Cemetery’s Upper Mausoleum, 12316 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Please use the Mayfield Road gate.
The family requests no visitation at the home.
Contributions in Sondra’s name are suggested to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (greaterclevelandfoodbank.org) or to the Basser Center for BRCA Research (basser.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Wasman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.