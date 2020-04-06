Linda “Lynn” Wasserman, age 70, of Beachwood passed away on April 3, 2020. Lynn was born Oct. 1, 1949.
Beloved wife of Harold Wasserman; devoted mother of Bryon (Judith Risch) Wasserman of Philadelphia, Martin (Jennifer) Wasserman of Chicago and Reva (Adam) Luftman of San Francisco; loving grandmother of Ilana, Micah and Noah Wasserman, Riley and Nora Luftman; dear sister of Richard (Marci) Sevel, Barry (Valerie) Sevel and Scott Sevel of Florida.
Lynn gave her life to helping others, especially through career at JFSA. She was a fierce advocate for those with special needs. She loved her family so dearly, with endless energy for her five grandchildren. She will be missed by so many.
Private graveside services will be held April 7 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. The family asks that for the safety of everyone, do not come to the cemetery. Please watch the Zoom broadcast instead at 11 a.m. April 7 at zoom.us/j/819628305. The Meeting ID is 819 628 305.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Wasserman family.