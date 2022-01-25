Steven L. Wasserman, 68, of Carefree, Ariz., passed away Jan. 23, 2022.
Born in Cleveland on Nov. 17, 1953, Steven graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, and received a psychology degree from the University of Cincinnati and a Juris Doctor degree from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University. Steven practiced law for over 40 years.
A member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Steven loved golf, Cleveland sports, motorcycles, travel and his dog, Chief. He was devoted to his wife Joni of 45 years and positively touched people throughout his life.
In addition to Joni, Steven is survived by their children, Matthew (Lori) of Chicago and Dana (Paul) of Denver; grandchildren, Madelyn, Caleb, Rafael and Paulie; and siblings, Mark (Leigh) Wasserman of Boca Raton, Fla., and Nanci (John) Lemanowicz of Las Vegas. Steven was predeceased by his parents, Milton and Morley Wasserman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Burial will be at Zion Memorial Park.
Donations in memory of Steven can be made to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, the Jewish National Fund or The Cleveland-Marshall Law Alumni Association’s Student Scholarship Fund.