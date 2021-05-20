David Wasserstrom, 54, passed away on May 19, 2021. For the past year, David battled cancer with his characteristic grace, stoicism and courage. David was the content director for Marcum LLP and the president of Vantage Communications. He was an award winning journalist, specializing in corporate communications, white papers and strategy. His work appeared in Crain’s Cleveland Business, Cleveland Magazine, Inside Business, the Cleveland Bar Journal and dozens of industry publications.
In addition to his writing, Dave enjoyed local renown as a lead guitar player for several bands in Northeast Ohio, including The Nerve, Prime Directive and The FM Project, a Steely Dan tribute band with a large and loyal following which often sold out shows at The Music Box.
Music was David’s true passion, and he loved The Doobie Brothers, jazz and nights on the lawn at Blossom Music Center listening to The Cleveland Orchestra. Dave’s many contributions to the community include Board service on Court Community Service, the Breakthrough Schools and Milestones Autism Resources, and Jewish Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
David was a low handicap golfer and enjoyed playing new courses, but grew up playing at the Oakwood Club. He was a member of Mayfield/Sandridge Country Club. He loved travel, cooking, and finding a good bargain.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and business administration from the University of Denver and was a “lifer” at Hawken School. David is survived by his parents, Philip and Peggy Wasserstrom; sisters, Amy Cummings and Katie Shames; brothers in law, John Cummings and Michael Shames; nephews, Jonathan Shames and Jack Cummings; along with hundreds of friends all over the country.
Funeral arrangements are private and the family requests no visitation.
Contributions in his memory are gratefully received at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage or the Rabbi Jonathan Cohen Discretion Fund at The Temple-Tifereth Israel or the Temple Tifereth Israel fund of your choice.