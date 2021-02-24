Roberta Shelia Wasserstrom (nee Kaye) passed away in Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 21, 2021, at the age of 84.
Guided by her mantra “today is the first day of the rest of your life,” Roberta lived her life with zeal. Ever the CEO, she thrived at the helm of both her personal and professional worlds. From retail to real estate to her big blended family, the self-proclaimed “queen” always looked for the best possible return on her investment. A complexity of opposites, she did indeed produce wonderful results in all of her endeavors.
Her parting thoughts to her children and grandchildren can be found in the following passage which she saved for this moment: “Please be safe, be careful, be happy, be loved, and, whenever possible, wise, compassionate, and forgiving. May you always be lucky and blessed. This is the perfect recipe for life. With all my love.”
Predeceased by husband, Sanford, Roberta is survived by her brother Ron (Deborah) Kaye; children, Abby (Craig) Kamen, Beth Epstein, Gail (Stan) Jutkowitz, Dan (June) Wasserstrom and Neil Wasserstrom; and twelve grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation and the family will be holding private graveside services at Emanu El Memorial Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her honor to The Pete Foundation, 2323 Lime Kiln Lane, Louisville, KY, 40222 or Jewish National Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., Louisville.