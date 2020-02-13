Connie Waxman (nee Bartholomew), age 62, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Cleveland Clinic Hospice in Cleveland.
Born in Warren, Pa., Connie met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Neil when they were 15 and 16 years old, and they married in 1982.
Devoted mother to Drew and Peter, and active volunteer throughout her life, Connie served as Chair of both the Agnon School Annual Art Show, and University School Parent’s Annual Fund, and was on the board at Congregation Bethaynu and Hebrew Free Loan Association. Connie had a remarkable physical and emotional calming influence over those who knew her, a gift she shared as a certified Doula with DONA International.
In 2014, Connie was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer and was given less than one year to live. She made it her life’s mission to ignore the statistics and become an “Exceptional, Not Average” survivor. With the love, encouragement, support and prayers of those around her, Connie defied all odds and lived for six joyous and fulfilling years post-diagnosis. Her strength, grace, and vibrancy throughout were an inspiration to all who knew her, saving countless lives by helping others to learn from her experience.
Connie is survived by her husband Neil; two sons, Drew of Washington, D.C., and Peter of Cleveland; brother, Tom (Sarah); sister, Mary Beth (Carol); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Jim and mother Lois.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, 26811 Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland, and will be followed by interment at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Shiva will be observed from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 16 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the residence of Brad and Leslie Waxman, 5273 Crofton Ave. in Solon.
Contributions are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, or The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School (formerly The Agnon School), 26500 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.