Marcia Joanne Paris Waxman, a vibrant redhead who loved baking challah, community service, dancing ballet and Motown music, died at 84 years old on Dec. 30, 2021.
She was the devoted wife of Melvin Waxman for 65 years who survives her. She was the loving center of her family throughout her life, starting with her four younger siblings, to her four adoring children and beyond, a sprawling troupe of 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She died of COVID-related complications after contracting the virus.
Daughter of William and Estelle Paris, Marcia was born March 28, 1937, in Cleveland. She attended Cleveland Heights High School.
A funeral took place Dec. 31, 2021, at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood. Interment followed at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood.
Donations in her honor can be made to The Kosher Food Pantry (kosherfb.org).
The family will sit shiva Jan. 2 through Jan. 6 at the family home in University Heights, with Shacharis at 9 a.m. and visitors until 11 a.m., and with Mincha at 5 p.m. and visitors until 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals, 26801 Miles Road in Warrensville Heights, 216-340-1400 (clevelandjewishfunerals.com).