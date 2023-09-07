Roleen Waxman, dearly beloved wife of Dr. Gerald Waxman, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, at 93.
Devoted mother of Mara (Joey) Pollack and Kim Waxman; cherished grandmother of Dr. Jori (Dr. Jonah) Fleisher, Staci (Andrew) DiVita and Adam Pollock; loving great-grandmother of Jack, Gavi, Kyle, Zara and Noah; dear sister-cousin of Loretta Magden.
Roleen was known to everyone who met her as RoRo. Roro was a spunky lady who rarely held back. Everyone who has ever met RoRo has amazing stories to share. She was known for her caring, generosity, fighting spirit, compassion, epic dance moves and her Jello.
She devoted her life to her husband of 72 years, her daughters, Mara and Kim and her family. Roro had friends from all over the world and a dining room table open to all. She was a force to be reckoned with and will be terribly missed.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
To view a recording of the service on Sept. 10, go to YouTube and search Roleen Waxman Funeral Service. Family will receive friends immediately following services until 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the residence at 24875 Hilltop Drive in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests the donations be made to support the Movement Disorders & Community Research Fund at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial checks, made out to “Rush University Medical Center,” to Rush Office of Philanthropy, 28057 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1280, or visit rushgiving.com/MovementDisorderstribute.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.