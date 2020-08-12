Merl H. Wayman, 68, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, in Columbus.
Born in Cleveland on Feb. 26. 1952, Merl graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University, a Master of Arts degree from Kent State University and his Juris Doctor from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Merl lived in the Cleveland area for 27 years.
Merl practiced employment law for Mowery Youell & Galeano in Columbus, and was involved in the Ohio State Supreme Court and the Columbus Bar Association. He loved hiking, reading, traveling and going to the movies.
Merl is survived by his wife of five years, Lori Wayman; stepson, Shane Osborne of Columbus; and brother, Sheldon (Reva) Wayman of Woodmere, N.Y.
Graveside services were held Aug. 10 at Mount Olive Cemetery.