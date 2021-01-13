Irwin L. Wayne, 98, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away Dec. 29, 2020. He lived in Cleveland for over
40 years.
Born Aug. 25, 1922, in Cleveland, Irwin graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Case Western Reserve University. A member of the U.S. Army Aircore (Air Force), he graduated from officer training school. Known as a “triple threat to the enemy,” Irwin was an A5 pilot, co-pilot and navigator. He was awarded a bronze star for his service.
Irwin worked with his brother, Jerry, at WW Meats, running and managing the Columbus distribution facility. He was an avid golfer into his 90s, enjoyed painting and had a love for orchids.
Irwin loved being around people and went out of his way to lend a helping hand wherever and whenever the need arose.
Irwin is survived by his children, Jeff (Ann) Wayne of Sarasota and Cary (Laura) Wayne of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren, Adam (Robin) Wayne, Lauren Wayne (partner, Chelsea), Jackie Taylor Wayne (Jaeson Taylor) and Linsey (Tommy) Anagnostos; and
great-grandchildren, Leo Aylor Wayne, Dimitri, Nicholas, Georgia, Jackson and Julia. He was predeceased by his parents, Nathan and Emma Weinzimmer; his wife, Shirley D. Wayne; and brother, Jerry Weinzimmer.
Funeral services are to be determined and will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. The family requests no visitation.