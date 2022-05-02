We are saddened to share with you that Maurice “Bud” Weidenthal passed away on May 1, 2022.
Bud was the husband of the late Grace Weidenthal; father of Susan W. Saltzman (Bill Saltzman); twin brother of Margaret “Sis” Gottlieb; grandfather of Stephanie Saltzman and Hayley Saltzman (David Wein); uncle to Laurie Tanimura, Marilyn Wasser, Jody Gottlieb, David, Robert and Melissa Schwartz; great-uncle to many, and dear friend of Elaine Gross.
A private family service will be held. No visitation.
Contributions may be made in Bud’s memory to The Cleveland Food Bank, The Cleveland Orchestra or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
In the alternative, kindly consider a donation of blood to the American Red Cross. The shortage is real and the need is great.