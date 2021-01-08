Dr. Jeffrey Weil, a beloved father of two and friend of many, died Jan. 6, 2020, at 69, with his devoted wife, Connie by his side. He had been ill since September, when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Born and raised in Cleveland, where Jeff’s father, the late Bert Weil, settled after fleeing Nazi Germany and married the late Marilyn, Jeff graduated from Shaker Heights High School and Indiana University, then trained in dentistry at The Ohio State University and orthodontics at Case Western Reserve University.
Alongside his dental and orthodontic practice, where he straightened the smiles of countless young Clevelanders, Jeff enthusiastically pursued a wide range of hobbies. He bicycled many times across Iowa and other challenging terrains in all parts of the world, and he traveled the country to collect beautiful rocks, whose scientific properties he would proudly recount to visitors at his home. He delighted in studying the burgeoning cannabis industry through a course at Oaksterdam University, and in participating in the Temple Emanuel and Aish HaTorah communities. A
fter moving from Shaker Heights to a sprawling wooded property in Bainbridge, Jeff devoted himself to his many projects on the land; he liked to boast that he was the only Jew in town who had a dump truck, an excavator and a tractor.
Jeff’s foremost interest and delight, however, was people – from his two adored sons, to the strangers whom he constantly turned into friends. To celebrate his retirement from orthodontics, he took a months-long trip across Central America, where he struck up lasting friendships that endured for years from a continent away. Almost every time the family tried a new restaurant, Jeff made his way back into the kitchen to josh around with the staff. The chefs, sometimes horrified at first by the uninvited guest barging into their kitchens, would consider him a friend by the end of the meal – often sharing secret recipes with him, which Connie would then cook to perfection at home.
Along with his cherished Connie, with whom he marked 40 years of marriage three days before his death, Jeff is survived by his sons Zach (and wife Kate) of Morgantown, W.Va., and Gabriel (and fiancée, Julie) of Washington, D.C.; by his brother Stuart of San Francisco; and by his adoring grandchildren, Daniel and Julia of Morgantown.
The burial on Jan. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery will be private, with a larger memorial service planned for after the pandemic.
Contributions can be made to the Menorah Park Foundation and Montefiore, in appreciation for Maltz Hospice House, which allowed Connie and Jeff precious time together in his final days.
Friends who wish to view the service will be able to beginning Jan. 9 on YouTube (enter Dr. Jeffrey S. Weil Funeral Service).