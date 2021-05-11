John Leon Weil, beloved husband of Wendy R. (nee Glazer). Loving father of Zachary Weil and Abigail Weil. Dear brother of the late Lillian Goldberg. Cherished son of the late Sarah and David Weil.
Services will be held May 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 1:30 p.m. May 11 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of John L. Weil, scroll down to join live stream, click on live stream.
Family will receive friends at the residence from 2 to 9 p.m. May 12 at 23505 E. Baintree Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of choice.