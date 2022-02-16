Thomas Weil, 96, passed away on Feb. 9, 2022. He is survived by daughters, Nancy (Joe), Elizabeth (Frank) and Alena (Jon); granddaughters, Lilly and Raina; and his friend, Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris.
A graduate of Shaker Heights High School and MIT, he spent over 35 years in management at Vitreous Steel Products Co., and 10 more in the corporate travel industry at Premier Travel and Travel One.
Tom and Doris were married for 65 years. He had a terrific wife, a long and happy marriage and three great daughters. They traveled extensively, often with their children, and particularly enjoyed the rivers and mountains of the western United States. They were both avid fly fishers and golfers. He read widely, and maintained a keen interest in domestic and world affairs.
Tom was active in the nonprofit world. He served as president of Business Advisors of Cleveland, Cleveland Play House Club, Oakwood Club and his trade association, the Porcelain Enamel Institute. He was an officer of the Old Stone Foundation, Suburban Temple and Early Jas, and on several boards, including Neighborhood Centers Association and Chagrin Falls Park Community Center. In addition, he spent many years on a committee at MIT, which awarded graduate fellowships.
He wrote this obituary.
There will be no funeral, but a gathering to remember him at a future date.
His daughters would like to add, “that we know how lucky we are to have had him as a father. We also know his many friends and associates will miss his love of life and his active engagement till the end.”
If you would like to make a donation in his memory, here is a list of some organizations he supported: Business Advisers of Cleveland, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, HFLA of Northeast Ohio and the American Council for Judaism.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.