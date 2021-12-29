Gerald Wayne Weinberg was born June 15, 1945, in Washington, D..C, grew up in University Heights, and lived in Boca Raton, Fla., when he passed away from leukemia on Nov. 27, 2021, at age 76. Jerry was the cherished son of the late Sanford and Rose Weinberg, a loving and devoted big brother to the late Joan (David) Banks and Bobby Weinberg, a loving uncle to Valerie (Michael) Amster and Stephanie Banks, and a loving and enthusiastic grand-uncle (“guncle”) to Alyssa and Aspen Amster and to Alex, Ruby and Joey Levenston.
Jerry was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and a graduate with multiple majors from The Ohio State University and a lifelong fan of OSU’s football team and marching band. He worked as a hospital worker, social worker, personnel administrator and caregiver, and also assisted with the sale of liquor licenses.
Jerry had a strong moral code, lived his life devoted to the greater good, and was focused on helping other people, and placing their needs above his own. Jerry loved learning, traveling the world, helping others, caring for family, and making everyone around him laugh and see the humor and wonder in life. Jerry had a curious mind, a keen intelligence and a passion for art, music, film, photography, architecture, museums, reading, fine food and drink, gardening, gambling, adventuring and time spent with family and friends.
Jerry had a dignified formal presence, but was a master humorist who was hilarious in a deadpan way, and could have people in stitches just by lifting an eyebrow. Often described by family and friends as the “funniest person” they had ever met, Jerry enjoyed being funny for its own sake but also reveled in bringing joy to others by making them laugh.
Jerry spoke many languages and was equally at home in Ohio, Illinois, Florida, California, Canada, Europe or on the kibbutz in northern Israel or wandering the hills of Northern India. Jerry was one of a kind, lived life on his own terms, and will be painfully missed but joyfully remembered by family and friends and neighbors and co-workers around the world.
Please omit flowers, though the family would appreciate memorial contributions to any charity of choice. Funeral services were held Dec. 1, 2021, at Beth David Cemetery in Hollywood, Fla., where Jerry remains forever close to his sister, Joan.