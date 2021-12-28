Herbert C. Weinberg, 98, of Weston, Fla., passed away Dec. 26, 2021.
A resident of Cleveland for over 70 years, Herb was born Jan. 21, 1923, in Norfolk, Va., to Joseph and Anna Weinberg (both now deceased). He graduated from Hughes High School in Cincinnati and later received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Herb saw action in the Pacific during World War II, and was a Lieutenant, Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy. Following his military service and college years, he worked as a commercial real estate development executive at several companies, including Forest City Enterprises and Cadillac Fairview.
A member of Park Synagogue and its Men’s Club, Herb loved golf, fishing and gardening. He loved the change of seasons. Following his retirement, he spent countless hours volunteering with Meals on Wheels and as a docent at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.
Herb loved Cleveland, and his final wish was to return home. He and his beloved wife, Judy, built their life in Cleveland, raising their three children, contributing to the community and collecting dear friends they would have for decades. A lifelong Cleveland Guardians fan, he loved going to games with family, especially his grandchildren. Herb was most passionate about his family and happiest when everyone was together for holidays, visits and trips.
Herb is survived by his children, Mark (Erin) Weinberg of Summit, N.J., Michael Weinberg (Eddie October) of Pacific Palisades, Calif., and Mary Ellen Feinstein of Cooper City, Fla.; and grandchildren, Zachary Feinstein, Jessica Feinstein, Grace Weinberg, Annie October-Weinberg, Rocco October-Weinberg and Jake Weinberg. Also survived by sisters-in-law Susan Lipton and Sally Isenstadt (nee London), of Cleveland. In addition to his parents, Herb was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Judith Lipton Weinberg, and brother, Forrest Weinberg.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at Bet Olam Cemetery in the Park Synagogue section. Due to COVID-19, the family will not gather post service.
Donations in memory of Herb can be made to Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelsshaker.org/donate.html) or Park Synagogue’s Rabbi Skoff Discretionary Fund (https://www.parksynagogue.org/donate).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.