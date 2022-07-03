Leonard Weinberg passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 79.
Leonard was born in Cleveland, the only child of Morris and Goldie (Greenberg) Weinberg. He graduated the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Cleveland State University. He was raised in Cleveland Heights and for nearly 30 years lived in Richmond Heights.
He loved technology and learning which lead him to take technical training courses to become an electrician, and working eventually as an independent contractor. Leonard enjoyed travel and explored much of the country by car. He had a passion for music, he was a regular to hear it live at clubs and had an extensive record collection.
Leonard was close to his family and is survived by cousins on his mother’s side, Alan Greenberg, Mickey Greenberg, Harvey Greenberg, Howard Kornfeld, Barbara Roberts and Emily Troxtell.