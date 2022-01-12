Melvin S. Weinberg peacefully passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, in Palm Springs, Calif.
Mel was born May 10, 1938, and enjoyed 83 years of his wonderful life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Wendy Weinberg (nee Weiss). Loving father to Laurie (Richard) Weiss, David (Wendy S.) Weinberg, Jodi Weinberg-Brewer (Andy), and Joel (Laurel) Weinberg. Dedicated grandfather to Evan (Emily) Weiss, Jacob Weiss (Taylor Espinosa), Grant Weiss, Lindsy Weinberg, Alex Weinberg, Abigail Brewer, Jack Brewer, Ryan Weinberg, Owen Weinberg. A great-grandfather to Gianna Jerome and Liam Weinberg. Dear brother to Scott (Danea) Weinberg and Donald (Barbara) Weinberg of Los Angeles, Calif. Cherished brother-in-law to Jerry (Elaine) Weiss, Howard (Sharyn) Weiss and uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lilian (nee Leon) Weinberg and many of his furry friends.
Mel spent his childhood growing up in Los Angeles. He graduated from Los Angeles High School and enjoyed sharing his love for art and cars with his parents and brothers. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He met and married his beautiful wife in Cleveland after a strategic matchmaking scheme planned out by both his and his future wife’s mothers over a card game. The couple lived in California and Arizona before finally settling back to Cleveland. Mel shared his fond memories of California with his family and friends by spending many years and his retirement in Palm Springs.
His prosperous small business chain, Al Paul Auto Wash, was a labor of love for over 60 years. He created a wealth of memories for his family that will provide smiles and laughter for many generations, coaching his son’s little league teams, dashing sense of style, dedicated exercise routines, music groupie, art creations, rebuilding vintage cars, building airplane models, avid collector of various memorabilia, knowledgeable history buff, and unconditional support and devotion for his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Friends who wish may contribute to Parkinson’s Foundation or lnMotion of Cleveland.