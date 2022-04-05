Adele Ruth Weinberg-Newman-Winney, age 88, of Sun City, S.C., passed away on March 25, 2022, after a long struggle with cancer.
Adele was born on June 17, 1933, to Nathan L. and Rebecca (nee Skolnik) Stromberg. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School in Cleveland in 1951 and from The Ohio State University in 1954. Adele was known for her artistic and athletic talents. In later years, a good walk with family members or friends made her day, especially in her beloved Sand Run Park in Summit County.
Adele was preceded in death by her three husbands, Hugh E.Weinberg D.D.S., Rodger J. Newman and Joseph R. Winney. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Madeline), Roger and Lynn; and stepdaughter, Jill. Adele was the grandmother of Michael, Sarah, Kate, Lauren, Hanna and great-grandmother of Delilah Rose. Adele is also survived by a brother, Ralph A. (Anita) Stromberg and many loving cousins and friends.
A Zoom memorial will be held at 7 p.m. April 24 for family and friends.
Donations in Adele’s memory may be made either by check to the Tree Trust Program Care of Summit Metro Parks, 975 Treaty Line Road, Akron, OH 44313 (please add the name of the honoree on the memo line of the check) or contribution can be made online at foundation.summitmetroparks.org/donate-to-tree-trust/.