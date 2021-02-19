Eva Elizabeth Weinberger (nee Grant). Beloved wife of the late Eric. Loving mother of Peter (Laurie), Dr. Richard (Donna), William (Danny), Thomas (Leslie Vermut) Weinberger and the late Carol Sue Weinberger. Devoted grandmother of Kelly (Robert) Wilson, Adam (Emily) Weinberger, Jillian (Alex) Levitov, Cara Weinberger, Kevin Gibson Weinberger, Lauren Weinberger (James Ouellette) and Alex (Alison) Weinberger. Great-grandmother of seven.
Eva fled Austria in 1939 with her mother Lydia, and arrived in Cleveland in 1949. She owned and managed a wholesale costume jewelry business with her husband. A member of The Temple Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. Eva was 97 years old when she died in Highland Beach, Fla.
Private family services. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center c/o Case Western Reserve University, Greater Cleveland Congregations or Congregation Kol Am in West Hollywood, Calif.