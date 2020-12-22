Helene Weinberger (nee Minda), 96, of Cleveland, passed away Dec. 14, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 47 years to the late Froyam “Bud” Hecht Weinberger. Loving mother of Barrett Weinberger of Tuscon, Ariz., and David H. Weinberger of Cleveland. Devoted grandmother of Allison Minda, Joseph Weinberger, Benjamin (Kelly) Weinberger and Emily Weinberger. Great-grandmother of Stella Faye Roller and Hugo Ezra Roller.
Born March 26, 1924, in Kansas City, Mo., Helene graduated from Notre Dame De Sion in Kansas City. She received her CLU and CPCU from the American Academy of Dramatic Art. She also attended the Westminster Choir College. Helene served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, as a member of the Air Transport Command as a corporal from 1943 to 1945. She served in Karachi, India, during World War II.
Moving to Cleveland in 1946, Helene worked as from 1957 to 1980 as the Insurance Executive Agency owner, and from 1980 to 1985 as a travel agent in corporate travel services.
She was a member of Jewish War Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, ACLU and the League of Women Voters. She was also president of CPCU.
Helene loved music, jewelry making, drama, reading, political activism and volunteering. She was a 20-year volunteer at Menorah Park and R.H. Myers. She also volunteered at Purple Heart Homes. Helene was also an author, penning “Ageless Journey – Walk Beside Me; Hold My Hand.”
Helene’s energy was endless, her love boundless, and her grit unbreakable. Everyone who met her loved her. She was deeply devoted to her family and to speaking her mind regardless of how it may be received. Helene was a hero, an incredible cook, a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, a relentless political volunteer, and a lover of all animals. Her death has profoundly affected all who have known and loved her.
Family graveside services were held Dec. 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residences.
Friends who wish may contribute to House of Mews Rescue, P.O. Box 241251, Cleveland, OH 44124.
Friends may view the service beginning Dec. 25 on YouTube (enter Helene Weinberger Funeral Service).