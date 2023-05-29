Marc A. Weinberger, beloved father of Danielle (Matt) Cicero and the late David Weinberger, passed away May 26, 2023.
Devoted grandfather of Madilyn, Makenzie, Mia and Joscelyn. Cherished son of the late Dorothy and David Weinberger. Dear friend of Cathy Decapite.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. May 31 at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 3740 Ridge Road in Brooklyn Heights.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m., from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. June 1 and from 2 to 4 p.m. June 2 at the residence of Danielle and Matt Cicero, 30324 Thomas St. in Willowick.
Friends who wish may contribute to the David Weinberger Benevolent Fund c/o Stella Maris (stellamariscleveland.com/addiction)
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.