Phyllis Weinberger (nee Becker), 76, of Mayfield Heights, passed away Aug. 29, 2020.
A resident of Cleveland for 61 years, Phyllis was born July 4, 1944, in Chicago to Sylvia and Leonard Becker. The family moved to Cleveland in 1959, where Phyllis graduated from Shaker Heights High School. She later earned an associates degree in fashion merchandising.
A long-time associate at Saks Fifth Avenue, Phyllis was a member of Park Synagogue. She was also involved in National Council for Jewish Women and volunteered at events for Park Synagogue. She was a loving and devoted grandmother. Affectionately known as “Nana,” she was the happiest when she was surrounded by her grandchildren. From sledding down hills to swishing down water slides with the kids, she fully participated in every joyous moment of their lives.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Tracy (Matt) Bernstein of Beachwood and Nancy (Doug Honig) Weinberger Honig of Shaker Heights; grandchildren, Sophia Honig, Zachary Honig, Grant Bernstein and Chloe Bernstein. She was predeceased by her parents, Sylvia and Leonard.
Funeral services were held Aug. 29 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family requests no visitation.
Donations in Phyllis’ memory can be made to the National Council of Jewish Women, designated to Thriftique. Please visit NCJW Cleveland’s website , ncjwcleveland.org, for more information.