Alan Weiner, dearly beloved husband of Linda (nee Rand); devoted father of Scott Weiner and Stacy Cushing (Alex); cherished grandfather of Zachary and Sasha Weiner, and Gregory and Drew Cushing; and dear brother of Roberta Klapper, passed away Aug. 9, 2022.
Private family services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Family suggest contributions to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Church Street Station, P.O. Box 780, New York, NY 10008.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Weiner family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.