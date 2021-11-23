Marilyn Frances Weiner, born on Sept. 18, 1937, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021. She was 84 years young. Born and raised in New Haven, Conn., Marilyn was a proud University of Connecticut Husky. After graduating from UConn in 1959, Marilyn married her college sweetheart, Peter, with whom she enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
Marilyn dedicated her career to helping others – both as a social worker and as a community liaison. Over the years, Marilyn met, advocated and/or worked for politicians like John Glenn, Tip O’Neill, Dennis Eckert, Lou Stokes and Sherrod Brown. She was very active in B’nai B’rith and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). After retiring, Marilyn furthered her mission of advocating for others through her volunteer work. To add to her long list of accomplishments, Marilyn was a cancer survivor and published author.
In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed dominating the elderly in bingo and mahjong, wearing the flashiest jewelry she could find and purple from head to toe (literally – she had purple sparkles in her hair), singing “You Are My Sunshine” to her beloved grandchildren, and reminiscing on her fondest memories, including meeting and corresponding with Eleanor Roosevelt.
Marilyn is survived by sons, Brad (Amy) and Phil (Jill) Weiner; grandchildren, Megan, Alex (Mandy), Brooke, Marissa, Camryn, Dalton and Cole; brother, Howard (Arlene); sister-in-law, Mona; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; sister, Harriet; and brother-in-law, Michael.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the extraordinary life of Marilyn during her service at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at Congregation Shara Torah Cemetery, 50 Farwell St., West Haven, CT 06516.
Contributions are suggested to the Anti-Defamation League.