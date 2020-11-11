Peter Weiner, 82, passed peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020.
His life was truly one to remember. From working with individuals with disabilities to strengthening mental health to saving lives for those who felt unworthy, Peter was always there to remind others that they were important and loved. Peter loved his field of work and dedicated most of his life to it. He was passionate about helping others and keeping the peace. He was an advocate for all people along with being a caregiver to many and truly embodied equality and equity of all people throughout his life. He loved to read and expand his knowledge everyday. He was simply brilliant.
Peter was a huge Boston Red Sox fan and sports fan. He loved UConn Women’s basketball and the Cleveland Browns. Peter played softball for many years for the team “The Daltons” in the JCC league and was an avid and dedicated pitcher. He loved to be active and enjoyed talking sports with his sons and family.
Peter also loved music. He particularly loved the bagpipes, opera music and classical music. He attended many shows and plays with his wife, which is something they loved to do together. Him and wife Marilyn also loved to travel. They went on an Alaskan Cruise and had the time of their life. They also loved to go to Orlando Florida, Las Vegas and Connecticut where they met.
Peter attended the University of Connecticut and met the love of his life, his wife of 60 years, Marilyn, while at a party there. Their love story is one for the books. Peter and Marilyn have two sons, Philip and Brad, two daughter- in-laws, Jill and Amy, and eight grandchildren, Alex, Megan, Marissa, Brooke, Camryn, Mandy, Dalton and Cole.
Peter’s family is filled with love and memories together. Peter was full of wisdom and wit. His intelligence was shown through all aspects of life. His humor created space for everyone to laugh and smile. He was charismatic, kind, gentle and loving. He worked for Bellefaire JCB for over 40 years. He also worked for the Suicide Prevention Center Hotline for many years. Both of these selfless jobs embodied who Peter truly was and his love for helping others. He was a role model and admired by all. He will truly be missed.
Family is invited to celebrate the amazing life of Peter during his service at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Those who cannot attend will be able to join a live stream service found at bitly.com/largechapel.
Contributions are suggested to Jewish National Fund Trees for Israel or the National Holocaust Museum.