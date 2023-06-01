Grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, friend, neighbor and cousin Joanie Marx Weinman passed away May 24, 2023, after a battle with lung cancer.
Joanie was born to Ethel and Jerry Marx on March 30, 1949, in Detroit, where she took her place in a warm and loving family. As the little sister, Joanie was spirited and plucky through childhood and adolescence, bringing her sense of playfulness and easy friendship through moves first to St. Louis and then to Cleveland.
Joanie’s 17-year marriage to Howard Weinman took her to Chicago and Kansas City, Kan., and then onto Wilmington, Del., where her daughter Jennie Weinman Rossini was born and raised.
In her 30-plus years in Wilmington, Joanie became a well-connected part of Wilmington’s community through her sustained friendships, the professional success she found at Child Care Connection. She spent the last 12 years of her life in Hoboken, N.J., as a live-in grandma with Jennie and her husband, Ralph Rossini, and beloved grandsons, Jason and Ryan Rossini.
Joanie was fun, funny and one of the most empathetic people. She loved her friends and family with her whole heart and was fiercely loyal. She was known to her friends and family as a walking encyclopedia. She loved to know “things” and sharing her knowledge. Joanie’s greatest joy was spending the first six years of her grandson Ryan’s life taking care of him. They had a special bond that will never be forgotten.
Her friends and family all admired her for her for her artistic flair, her can-do craftiness, her amazing cooking, and her embrace of technology, but above all for her loving nature. Joanie loved with her whole self, throughout her life, and those who were lucky enough to feel her warmth will always remember how special she made them feel.
Joanie is survived by Jennie, Ralph, Jason and Ryan Rossini; her sister, Judy (nee Marx) Rand and brother-in-law, Gary Rand; nieces and nephews, Michael Mannis, Judy and Charlie Goldberg, Susie Sigman, Lissy Rand, and Amy (nee Rand) and Jeremy Goldberg.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Wilmington, where she spent most of her life.
Donations can be made in her honor to Americares.