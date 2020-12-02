Charlotte Weinstein (nee Silverman), 93, passed away Oct. 19, 2020, in Beachwood.
Born Jan. 9, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Nathan and Bella Silverman, Charlotte graduated from Lincoln High School in Brooklyn. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Brooklyn College and a Master of Science degree from New York University, both in nutritional science. She served as a dietitian, businesswoman and homemaker.
Charlotte was a member of the Jewish Center Synagogue in West Orange, N.J. She was a member of Hadassah and Friends of Magen David Adom. She loved needlepoint embroidery, reading, the opera, world events, supporting Israel and most of all, her family.
Charlotte moved to Cleveland in 2004, and stayed until her death.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Shelley (Marc) Willner of Morganville, N.J., and Marlene Weinstein (James Newman) of Beachwood; grandchildren, Aliza Willner, Brett Willner (Emily Levine), and Victor Newman, Nathan Newman and Sarah Newman; and great-grandchildren, Nadav and Eitan (children of Brett and Emily). She was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Abraham Weinstein; parents, Nathan and Bella Silverman; and siblings, Edith Delphin, Murray Silverman and Rebecca Silverman.
Funeral services were held Oct. 21 in Union, N.J.
Contributions in memory of Charlotte can be made to Magen David Adom.