Leon Weisberg was born to Yaacov and Ita (nee Wellna) Weisberg in Sedziszow, Poland, in 1929. He was the second youngest of the eight siblings in the family, Sheyndl, Rouja, Shmuel, Esther, Regina, Aaron, and Abba. He is predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings.
A survivor of the Holocaust, his wartime experiences, included periods of hiding in the forest, about two years in the ghetto in Sędziszów, over a year in the labor camp at Skarżysko-Kamienna, and then periods in Częstochowa, Buchenwald, and, finally, Theresienstadt. His father and two of his brothers, Aaron and Abba, were murdered in the Holocaust. After the war, he lived with family members in Wroclaw, Poland, and then Munich, Germany, before arriving in Cleveland in 1952.
He worked a number of jobs after his arrival, at Central Brass, Forest City Lumber Co., and Picker X-Ray. He retired from the Van Dorn Co. as an electrician at age 61. A record of his experiences as a Holocaust survivor is a part of the Cleveland Jewish Archives at Western Reserve Historical Society.
He is remembered fondly by his extended family in Israel and Australia, especially his nephew Yaacov Weisberg, of Jerusalem, Israel, and his niece, Genia Janover, of Melbourne, Australia. Researchers seeking information about the Weisberg or Wellna families may e-mail Jacob Weisberg, jacob.weisberg@biu.ac.il or Sean Martin at Western Reserve Historical Society, smartin@wrhs.org. The family is grateful to the staff of Jewish Family Services Association, Stone Gardens and Cleveland Clinic Hospice Care.