Morton J. Weisberg passed peacefully on Aug. 17, 2021, at Holy Cross Health hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. He was born in Cleveland on June 24, 1937, to Sidney Weisberg and Rebecca Cherko. He leaves behind his oldest daughter, Lisa (Tony) Weisberg Petrelli; youngest child, William (Georgia) Weisberg; grandchildren Kyle Wierzba, Shawn Mcgrievy, Brandon, Andrew, and Julia Weisberg, and Paige Weisberg – daughter to Krista Weisberg and late son David Weisberg. Mort was also a father figure to Shellie Prevedel George, daughter of Maryke Weisberg.
Mort was a family man, philanthropist, entrepreneur, pioneer in the nursing home industry with his company Multi Care Management, host, lover of great food, traveler and he enjoyed spending time with his friends and beloved dog, Shana, who always graced his holiday card. The man did not know the meaning of the word “no,” and the list of people he helped is so long that there is just not enough space or time to list them all. He never shied away from helping with his time, money or energy. There wasn’t a philanthropic endeavor he was asked to be a part of that he did not throw himself into 100%, as he too was a child who needed a helping hand growing up.
His love of entertaining and throwing parties and gatherings was unrivaled. If you were fortunate enough to have attended one, you can recall the great times had by all, and especially the joy he shared just watching and talking to all his friends and acquaintances. Fast with a story or most notably a joke, he was infectious to be around and many people sought him out for this reason. He was also a giver of his advice, and if ever you wanted a minute of his time, he was happy to sit and make you feel like you were the most important person in the world. He wanted to be loved by all and tried to give his love the best way he knew how, with his time and financial ability to help.
Mort was a survivor. When told he only had months to live due to cancer, his only reaction was to fight. The months turned into almost eight years of winning the battle, only to succumb to COVID. The team at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center was outstanding in helping Mort fight cancer those last eight years, and the center was where he made lasting friendships with doctors and staff. A special family thank you to Dr. Akin Tekin, who was a friend made during this time, guided the family and Mort to a peaceful end to his fight and was likely the last loving voice he heard.
The public funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
For those who cannot travel or are protecting themselves from COVID, you can view the funeral service online by navigating to bkbmc.com, scrolling down to Mort’s photo, clicking on photo and scrolling down to join the livestream at 10 a.m.
The family will not be accepting visitors during or after the funeral, and the burial will be a private event for the family to wish final farewells graveside. Sitting Shiva in this time of COVID will have to be a private event, and the family wishes for all those who loved Mort to spend the next eight days telling happy stories in the event that he is watching from above. The family also requests no food or flowers be sent, but rather to honor Mort’s name by doing what he loved doing the most: giving to charity. He was a huge supporter of Shoes and Clothes for Kids, 3500 Lorain Ave., Suite 301, Cleveland, OH 44113.