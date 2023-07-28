Weisberg, Murray

Murray Alan Weisberg, born July 29, 1943, passed away Feb. 3, 2023. He was 79.
Murray was the beloved son of Jack and Florence Weisberg (nee Stern). Cherished best friend and partner of Mark Armstrong for 43 years. Murray and Mark retired to The Big Sky State in March 2022. Dear brother of Lee (Marla), Sheldon (Dawn), Wendy Weisberg (Andy), Ann Berkowitz (Jay) and Amy Weisberg-Whitehead (Brad). Loving uncle to many.
Murray graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and The Ohio State University. He received his MBA from Ball State University. He taught business/marketing at John Carroll University and California State University. Early in his working career he trained as a hairdresser and was known as “The man with the Golden Hands.”
He was passionate about collecting antiques and had an extensive Flo Blu collection. Murray loved animals, loved music and loved to dance.
For most of Murray’s professional career he lived and worked in LA where he sold real estate. He served on the board of directors of the California Association of Realtors.
Murray is fondly remembered by family and friends for having a huge heart, and as the go-to source for all facts relating to his family history.
Memorial donations can be sent to Youth Orchestra of Fresno, 1586 W. Shaw Ave., Suite Y, Fresno, CA 93711.