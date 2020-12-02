Donald D. Weisberger passed away from complications of pneumonia and COVID-19 on Nov. 17, 2020, at age 90. He lived happily with his wife, Deborah Purcell, near the Smoky Mountains for the past 20-plus years.
He was born in Cleveland in August 1930 and lived there until he moved to Tennessee. He was an attorney in private practice, except for eight years (1968 to 1976), when he was the head of the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Manual and Helen Weisberger; and his sister, Ruth W. Armin. He leaves his wife, Deborah; his brother-in-law, Michael Armin; his nephew, Daniel Armin; and niece, Rachel Williams.
Don was a devoted son, helped his parents throughout their lives and was especially there for them during their last illnesses. He was very close to his uncles, Austin Weisberger, M.D., and Morris Weisberger, a labor leader, and his aunts, Tillie Eisenhoff and Ruth Levenson.
He very much enjoyed sailing. Don and Manny always enjoyed a fishing adventure on Lake Erie, and he belonged to the Cleveland Yacht Club for many years. In his 20s, he even crewed on a freighter to China. But law was always his first love. Even after his retirement and his move to Tennessee, he continued to work on legal cases. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
Contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his sister Ruth and all others who have struggled with Alzheimer’s disease.
Condolences can be sent to Deborah Purcell, P.O. Box 184, Jacksboro, TN 37757.