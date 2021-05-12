Franklyn Arthur Weisblat, 97, passed away on April 30, 2021, in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was an avid golfer, bridge player and history buff, as well as a major sports fan – go Browns, Indians and Cavs. In short, Franklyn was a lover of life, and above all, he was devoted to his family, which continued to expand over the decades. Married to Esther Weisblat for 47 years theirs was, indeed, a love story for the ages.
Born in Cleveland on March 22, 1924, to Lillian and Irvin O. Weisblat, Franklyn possessed an abiding strength, an innate curiosity and the gift of gab, traits that were all on display from an early age. Graduating from The Ohio State University in 1944 at age 20, he was a proud member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. With his first wife, Bernice, the couple had five children: sons, Richard (Linda), who predeceased him, Brian (Beverly) Weisblat and Gary (Wendy) Weisblat, as well as daughters, Victoria Looseleaf and Kathy (significant other, Michael Williamson).
Marrying Esther in 1973, Franklyn welcomed her sons, Hank (Peggy) Roubicek and Dean Roubicek into the family with open arms. After retiring from The Carnegie Body Co., Franklyn moved with Esther to Florida in 1996. There, the patriarch continued to pursue his passions and evolved with the times, becoming extremely adept in new technologies. Joining Facebook in 2008, Franklyn regularly posted photos of his family – and quiz results that touted his mental acuity – as he closely tracked his ever-growing clan. He continued playing bridge and working out in the gym until COVID-19 hit, but kept in touch with those he loved on FaceTime.
Franklyn was, decidedly, a young 97. He still drove, lived at home and was happy to regale family with his uncanny recall of sports and historical data, as well as sharing details about his genealogical background.
In addition to his six children, survivors include his wife, Esther; sister, Norma Maxson and brother, Howard Weisblat; as well as 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom adored him unconditionally. Franklyn was a kind and generous soul whose life was not only well-lived but will deservedly be long remembered – he did it his way.
Donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.