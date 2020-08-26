Hyla Weiskind (nee Nebel), 72, of Cleveland passed away Aug. 21, 2020. Hyla was born June 1, 1948, to Dorothy and Joseph Nebel.
She graduated from Brush High School in 1966 along with many of her lifelong friends. She attended The Ohio State University and Case Western Reserve University. She met her lifelong soul mate, Ray Weiskind, Christmas Eve 1968 and they married on Aug. 23, 1970. Twenty-seven years later, after raising four children, and volunteering for numerous organizations, she resumed her studies and graduated from the University of Dayton.
Pursuing her passion, she became a geriatric social worker, and worked for the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton for almost 20 years. In 2016, Hyla and Ray returned to their roots in Cleveland.
Hyla was someone special to all who knew her. She exuded compassion, kindness and humility. She would spend six to seven hours every Friday before Shabbos sending texts to family, friends and literally anyone who needed something extra in dealing with life’s
challenges. She mailed countless greeting cards to all those who were ill, even after they recovered. She would give Tootsie Roll Pops to every smiling face she encountered.
Hyla was someone who conveyed that she really cared. She volunteered from the age of 12, starting as a candy striper at Doctors’ Hospital in Cleveland Heights. Her volunteerism continued her entire life. She was active in B’nai B’rith Youth Organization (now BBYO), Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Hadassah, Cheter Kadissha, Hospice Camp for Children, Erma’s House for Special Children and she was president of Beth Jacob Synagogue’s sisterhood for two terms. She was a “Woman of Valor” at Beth Abraham Synagogue.
Her friends say this about her: “She was an angel,” “a gift,” and “she never met a stranger.” “She will be sorely missed.”
Hyla is survived by her husband, Ray; her children, Adam (Sabrina) Weiskind, Rachael Weiskind, Benjamin (Rachel) Weiskind and Miriam Weiskind; grandchildren, Sarah Naomi, Devora Meira, Joseph Gabriel and Yehuda Gabriel; her sisters Elaine (Steve) Markowitz and Judy (Joseph) Molcilnicar; as well as extended family and friends in Cleveland, Dayton, California, Arizona and elsewhere.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Temple Israel Ner Tamid, 1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124, c/o the Kari Friedman Memorial
Education Fund; the Hospice of Dayton Children’s Camp; or Erma’s House in Dayton.