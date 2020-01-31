Edmund Weisler, age 85, was born Sept. 14, 1935 and passed away Jan. 31, 2020.
Beloved husband of Helen Weisler (nee Rosen) for over 59 years; devoted father of Karen (Roy) Silverman and Susan (Jonathan) Krantz; loving grandfather of Dana (Landon) Palay, Allison Silverman, Adam and Rachel Krantz; dear brother of Leslie, Arthur and Leonard Weisler (all deceased); dearly loved brother-in-law of Mark (Marlene) Rosen; cherished uncle.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road, Orange Village, OH 44022 on Feb, 3 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park (Temple Emanu El section), 26700 Aurora Road, Bedford Hts.
The family will receive friends Monday following burial until 8 p.m. at Temple Emanu El. The family will welcome friends Feb. 4 and 5 from 1:30-4 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Weisler residence, 1826 Aldersgate Dr., Lyndhurst, OH 44124.
Contributions in Edmund’s memory are suggested to Temple Emanu El (teecleve.org), National Council of Jewish Women (ncjwcleveland.org) or Schnurmann House (schnurmannhouse.com).
