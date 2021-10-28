Harry Jed Weisman was born Feb. 4, 1933, and left us on Oct. 25, 2021, preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Harriet (nee Freedman).
Son of the late Cleveland Indians trainer Max “Lefty” Weisman and Sally Weisman. Beloved brother of the late Fred Weisman, who was also Jed’s law partner for more than 40 years at Weisman Goldberg & Weisman, where the hallways appeared to be as much of a tribute to baseball as a top-notch law firm.
Air Force veteran, and loving, dedicated father of Hope (Mike) Boren, David (Lisa Parker), Scott (Amy Ernst) and the late Shelley Weisman. Loving grandfather to Justin (Krista), Jacoby (Lindsey), Zach (Rachel Sincich, fiancee) and Kallie Boren, and Jocelyn, Lucas and Griffin Weisman. Great-grandfather to five he adored, and loving uncle to many.
A lifelong resident of Cleveland until moving to Goodyear, Ariz., in 2009, Jed graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1951. Jed then attended Ohio Wesleyan University where, according to an unverified account of history, he led both the football and baseball teams to unprecedented achievements on the field of play. He obtained his master’s degree in education from The Ohio State University in 1956. Jed then served overseas in Morocco as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, developing a keen awareness of social-cultural issues that he freely shared with all those who would listen. Following his service to our country, Jed taught for years at Wiley Jr. High School in Cleveland Heights, where he was a celebrated and well-regarded mentor.
After he and Harriet started a family, he chose to pursue a career in law, in which he had the privilege to practice with some of the finest legal professionals in the City of Cleveland. As a father, he was a brilliant little league coach, serving as president of the Lyndhurst Dad’s Club Baseball Program for several years. He willingly shared his observations of life with his children’s friends (frequently while dressed in pajamas). Jed then moved to Goodyear in 2009 to follow his second true love, the aforementioned Cleveland Indians. Once in Goodyear, he was blessed with a new group of friends, whom he cherished. Throughout his life, Jed also was an uncompensated taste-tester for Dewar’s Scotch, often forcing him to order doubles just to ‘ensure quality control.’
Jed’s good humor, generosity, all-embracing passion for life and love for others will be missed by so many. He will live in our memory forever.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Bekowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Harry Jed Weisman, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends at following services until 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Cleveland Marriott East, 26300 Harvard Road in Warrensville Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 1310 Old Freeport Road, Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or the charity of choice.