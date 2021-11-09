Annabelle Weiss (nee Rekoon), beloved wife of the late Lee. Loving mother of Nicki (Mike Fox) Weiss, Alan (Judy) Weiss and Susan (Barry) Reis. Devoted grandmother of Lee Fox, Hal Fox, Benjamin (Alison) Weiss, David Weiss, Lee (Julia Schnell) Reis, Carolyn Reis, Heidi Reis and Marc Reis. Great-grandmother of Joel and Shoshanah. Dear sister of the late Hyman and Louis.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Zion Memorial Park. For information on shiva, please email reisba1@gmail.com. Vaccinations required.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Park Synagogue Sisterhood, National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland Section or the Greater Cleveland Congregations.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Friday on YouTube (enter under search, Annabelle Weiss Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.