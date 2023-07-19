Betty Lou (Rosenbaum) Weiss, born Jan. 17, 1933, passed away on July 19, 2023.
Betty Lou was married to the late Burton A. Weiss for 69 years. Betty Lou is survived by their four children: Andy (Joanne), Penny Weiss-Flynn (Tom Flynn), Lon and Gary; her six grandchildren: Eric, Ryan, Marc, Allison, Max and Emily (Mark); and one great-grandchild: Ruby. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Eugene Rosenbaum, and her sister, Gail Marsha Malitz.
Betty Lou was a 1950 graduate of Shaker Heights High School. After high school, Betty Lou attended Briarcliff College where she received her associate degree. After the passing of her father, Betty Lou took an active part in directing the family business of Betty Lee Fashions. She helped in managing the Eastgate store. She loved going on buying trips to New York City with Burt, always mixing in a Broadway play or two.
The family wants to thank all the people at The Weils for their care for Burt and Betty Lou.
Funeral and burial services will be private.
Betty Lou will be interred with Burt at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Weiss family.
Condolences can also be sent to Joanne and Andy Weiss, 1035 Hampstead Lane, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.