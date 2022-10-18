Burton A. Weiss, 90, of Chagrin Falls, was born Aug. 16, 1932, and passed away Oct. 17, 2022, after a short illness.
Burt is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Lou (nee Rosenbaum), their four children: Andy (Joanne), Penny Weiss-Flynn (Tom Flynn), Lon and Gary; their six grandchildren: Eric, Ryan, Marc, Allison, Max and Emily (Mark); and their great-granddaughter, Ruby. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Archie A. Weiss, and his sisters, Marjorie Margolin and Elaine Eisner.
Burt was a 1950 graduate of Shaker Heights High School. Burt attended and was a counselor at Camp Roosevelt on the shores 0f Lake Erie where he made life-long friends and excelled at many of the sports activities.
He went on to attend Wharton Business School, after which he was drafted into the armed services. After the passing of his father-in-law, Burt took over running the family business, Betty Lee Fashions. As malls in Cleveland began opening across the country, his kids remember piling in the wood-sided station wagon and taking Sunday drives to see what was happening in the malls. One of his favorite times of the year was the annual Sidewalk sales where he enjoyed getting to see many of his customers.
Burt’s second career came when he joined Motorcars Honda in Cleveland Heights where he consistently was honored as one of their top salesmen. Burt would send out over 800 hand-addressed holiday cards to all his customers. Many of his customers came back year after year to buy their Honda only from Burt due to his exceptional customer service.
Burt played softball in the Beachwood Men’s League for many years. Burt and Betty Lou frequently could be found at their children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities.
The family wants to thank all the people at the Weils and at the Maltz Hospice for their care for Burt and Betty Lou.
Funeral services will be private. Burt will be interred at Lakeview Cemetery.
Donations can be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) to honor his two grandsons service in the military, Shaker Schools Foundation Class of 1950 Fund (shakerschoolsfoundation.org/donation-form) or to any charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared atbkbmc.com for the Weiss family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.