Earl L. Weiss, beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Garon). Loving father of Laura Simon (Steven Moss) and Brian (Iga) Weiss. Devoted grandfather of Noah Simon, Teilah Simon, Gabriella Weiss and Julian Weiss. Dear brother of Burt (Susan) and David (Joy) Weiss.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Sinai Cemetery.
Family will observe shiva following services until 8 p.m. Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 through 11 and from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the residence, 25100 Bridgeton Drive in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish National Fund or Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces.
