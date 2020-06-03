Eda B. Weiss, 90 of Beachwood, died May 30, 2020. She was born to the late Harry and Rose Beckerman, of Buffalo, N.Y., on May 2, 1930.
Eda attended Cornell University and the University of Buffalo, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and also received her master’s degree. While in college, she met her future husband, the late Dr. Alfred Weiss, and they married in 1952.
She and her husband moved to Cleveland, where they raised their four children. Eda enjoyed a long, rewarding career as a marriage counselor and therapist.
Blessed with an adventurous outgoing spirit, she relished traveling to new places and getting to know new people. From hiking Machu Picchu to volunteering in the Israeli Army, Eda shared her love of life and good humor.
She is survived by her four children, Deborah (Martin), Michael (Carol), Stanley and Jonathan (Carmen); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Getelle; and other loving relatives and friends.
Private burial (in Buffalo, next to her late husband) due to COVID-19. No visitation at this time.
Those wishing may make donations in Eda’s memory to the Jewish National Fund’s Tree Planting Center.