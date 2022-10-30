Elaine R. Weiss (nee Lucks), beloved wife of the late Seymour Weiss, passed away Oct. 28, 2022.
Loving mother of Liz (Brett) Krantz and the late David (Rosane) Weiss. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Tyler and Danielle Krantz, Samantha Weiss (Michael Weinstein) and Andrew Weiss. Dear sister of the late Arthur Lucks.
Graveside services will be held in Elmont, N.Y. Family requests no visitation in Cleveland.
Friends who wish may contribute to Maltz Hospice House c/o Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Gathering Place 23300 Commerce Park Dr., Beachwood, OH 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.