Howard R. Weiss (aka “Howie” and “Harley”), resident of Reno, Nev., passed away quietly on Dec. 4, 2021. He was 97 years of age. At the time of his passing, he was in a residential physical therapy program, working on regaining strength following a medically-related hospitalization.
Howard was born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Cleveland, where he lived during his childhood and young adult years. His hobbies during those years included photography and stamp collecting. He grew up in the presence of the Great Depression and learned that tough times can illuminate a person’s character. He attended Case Western Reserve University and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., graduating from the Naval Academy’s class of 1947 with an electrical engineering degree, which would prove instrumental later in his life. Earning status as a commissioned officer, he remained active in the Navy after graduation and spent time aboard the USS Rich (DD-820) as the disbursement officer. During this time, he added motorcycle riding to his hobbies and purchased his prized 1947 Harley-Davidson, which he took with him aboard the naval ship. In his later years, Howard would share memories with friends and family of the many fun times and adventures he had riding his motorcycle around on the ship, and the times while his ship was at port when multiple people rode on his cycle with him (at the same time), resulting in the shore patrol engaging him and putting a stop to those antics. Howard’s serious nature was well-balanced with a fun and adventurous spirit.
Howard kept in touch with many of his Navy friends and alumni, along with other friends and family, right up to the days before his passing. He prided himself with being somewhat technically astute enough to use his iPhone and computer, and stay connected with people via email, text, Facebook and FaceTime. To keep ‘his mind active’ (as he put it) he did crossword puzzles every evening. He kept abreast of the news by reading two different newspapers each morning.
While in the Navy, he met Phyllis Innes-Grant during a trip to Boston. Phyllis, a widow, had a son named David. After dating, Howard and Phyllis married in spring 1949, and Howard adopted David. Later that year, their daughter Wendy was born. Wanting to spend time with his wife and family, in that same year Howard retired to the Naval Reserve. Their son, Michael was born in 1950, and two years after that their daughter Nancy was born. In 1952, Howard resigned fully from the Navy. During the early years of their marriage, Howard and Phyllis relocated to California, where Howard embarked on several different business and career ventures. Among other job roles, he installed roof shingles, sold postage stamps to collectors, and worked for a mail-order glove company. For a short period, in the early 1950s Howard moved his family back to Cleveland, where they lived for a short time before deciding they would return to California. They remained in California throughout the years of raising their children to adulthood.
In the 1950s, Howard founded and developed Whitmor Wire and Cable Corp., a Southern California company with multiple subsidiaries. His company became one of the most recognized and successful companies in the wire and cable industry. Among other significant achievements, Whitmor manufactured the wire and cable used in the first U.S. satellite to be sent into space, and was also the sole provider of cable for the legendary Lockheed P3C aircraft manufactured in Burbank, Calif. Howard received a distinguished career award from the Wire & Cable Manufacturers Association. Howard also acquired and expanded a company named Wirenetics and later, after moving to Reno, founded Silver State Wire and Cable.
Howard developed an interest in horses in the 1960s, when he and Phyllis purchased their daughter, Nancy, a horse; interestingly and coincidently, the horse was named “Reno,” the city where Howard and Phyllis would eventually move and spend the remainder of their lives. His interest in horses turned into a passion for quarter horses, leading to serious involvement as a competitor, breeder and advocate. Horses that he owned include Lane’s Super Son, AQHA Champion and Superior halter horse; Nite Watch Chex, 1971 high-point western riding gelding and 1975 world champion in senior reining; and Docs Breeze Bar, a gray gelding that played the role of Captain Call’s (actor Tommy Lee Jones) mount in the “Lonesome Dove” miniseries. Over the years, Howard was elected and served as president of the American Quarter Horse Association, the Pacific Coast Quarter Horse Association, the Valley Quarter Horse Association and the Reno Rodeo Foundation. He was inducted into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in 1997. Additionally, he was a member of the University of California, Davis equine research committee and the California Department of Agriculture Horse Drug Committee.
Living life to the fullest, Howard traveled the world, most of the time with Phyllis. He was a generous philanthropist to many causes and worked hard to never let life’s challenges hold him back. Among his many adventurous activities were the trail rides and cattle drives that he participated in and rode his horse on, and the time he took a helicopter to the top of a glacier with Phyllis and her sister, Virginia. He tried to attend the yearly Army-Navy game, when possible, regardless of any foul weather that might have been present at the time. Later in life, he discovered Scott Lake in Canada and referred to it as “the closest thing to heaven.” He developed a deep fondness for the Scott Lake Lodge, and yearly he would fly to the Lake to fish the huge Pike that live in the waters around the Lodge, staying two to four weeks at a time. The fact that the Lodge was accessible only by float planes, and the Lodge crew and staff were “like family,” made the journey and visit all that more enjoyable and fun for Howard. He was a feisty and determined man; these traits, along with others, helped him maintain as active a life as possible until shortly before his passing. He tried very hard not to let any challenges slow him down or prevent him from enjoying all that life had to offer.
Howard was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, mentor and friend to many. He is survived by his three living children, Wendy Weiss Lee, Michael Weiss (Kim Brown) and Nancee Weiss Siebert (Jeff Siebert). Howard was a devoted husband of the late Phyllis Weiss, who preceded him in death on March 23, 2021. He was also a beloved father of his late adopted son, David Weiss; loving brother to the late Kathy Weiss Schwartzberg and the late Loren Weiss; loving grandfather to the late Jessica Steele; loving great-grandfather to the late Travis Weiss; and loving father-in-law to the late Sue Weiss (David Weiss). Howard is also survived by cherished granddaughters Tami Weiss, Teri Weiss Hawkins, Dana Weiss Albright (Scott Albright) and Lily Siebert Penfold (Jaren Penfold); grandsons Joshua Lee (Jennifer Lee), Timothy Weiss and Michael Weiss Jr. (Elyse Manteris Weiss); great-granddaughters Jordyn Lee, Jamie Lee, Caitlynn Weiss and Adrienne Weiss; great-grandsons Darian Hawkins, Cody Weiss and Colton Weiss; multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, and related family and extended family members.
A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced when in place.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you consider donating to the Phyllis & Howard Weiss Scholarship fund administered by the Reno Rodeo Foundation. Contact the Reno Rodeo Foundation at 775-322-9875 or mail your donation (payable to the Reno Rodeo Foundation) with a note in the memo “In honor of Phyllis & Howard Weiss” to the Reno Rodeo Foundation, 59 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite B-441, Reno NV 89521.