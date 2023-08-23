Judith Barbara Weiss-Katz, 79, passed away Aug. 21, 2023, after an extended illness.
She was born in Cleveland to Esther Ryshen and Sam Sells.
Judith was renowned for her kindness, humor, sensitivity, generosity, thoughtfulness and love of life. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and later went on to earn a Bachelor of Art degree in art therapy from Ursuline College. In addition to working as an art therapist, Judith was a writer for the Suburban News and a preschool teacher at the Fuchs Mizrachi School. Judith also used her creative talents to start a business creating original Victorian hat boxes and greeting cards.
Judith is survived by her husband of 38 years, Eugene Katz. She is mourned by her children, Deborah Corso, Tricia (David) Rosenblum, Tamara (Gary) Witkes, David (Esther) Bernzweig, David (Valerie) Katz and Josh (Rich) Katz. She is also survived by a half-brother, Edward Sells, and over 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral was held Aug. 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family is sitting shiva through Aug. 27 at the home of Tricia and David Rosenblum (2400 Beachwood Blvd. in Beachwood).
Contributions to honor Judith’s legacy can be made to Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, the Jewish Sacred Society of Cleveland (Chevra Kadisha) and the Waxman Chabad Center.
May her memory be a blessing.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.