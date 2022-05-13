Kevin Weiss was the loving father of Nicholas and Peter Weiss. Kevin was an incredible friend and coworker, loved by many. He loved his sons more than anything in the world, but unfortunately, he was taken from them and the rest of his family too soon. He passed away suddenly on the morning of May 11, 2022, after courageously fighting through a heart attack days before. It was a miracle Kevin survived the first heart attack, but he did, allowing him to see and speak to his sons once more. After recovering for a few days, he went into another cardiac arrest, but his heart was not strong enough to pull through this time. Kevin passed with his sons at his side, grateful for the extra time he got with them.
Contributions are suggested to The Cleveland Museum of Art. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at Point East, 27500 Cedar Road, Beachwood. The family requests food and drink in lieu of flowers or contributions to his funeral at gofund.me/bbe3c813. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.