Peter Weiss, 74, of Venice, Fla., passed away Oct. 19, 2021.
Born May 12, 1947, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, to Alex and Susan Weiss (now both deceased), Peter’s family arrived in Cleveland in October 1949. His parents were Holocaust survivors. He graduated from Brush High School, and later received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, a Master’s of Science degree, a Master’s of Business Administration degree and a doctorate in computer science while attending Case Western Reserve University, Johns Hopkins University and George Washington University.
Peter held professional positions at Westinghouse in aerospace, creating software for airborne radar; Comsat, running its computer center and writing software to launch rockets; Arthur D. Little, in automation and IT problem-solving for the federal government; consulting; and as a professor at George Washington University and the University of Maryland. He taught master’s level courses in the computer and business fields.
Peter was a gentleman with a warm and giving heart. While he had scientific interests, he also had broad interests in the world and in life. He was kind, funny, and smart. Peter loved to travel and explore the world with his wife, Margaret. He grew up in South Euclid, lived as an adult in Maryland, Lake Anna, Va., and Venice, Fla. He was involved with the Jaguar Club and a bocce ball league. He loved cars, boating, golf, reading, wood working, sports, travel, and cooking, especially desserts.
Peter is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret Weiss (nee Rudy); children, Julie (Ben) Fine and Alexis Oksana Weiss; grandchildren, Sarah and Jake Fine; siblings, Bob (Cathy) Weiss of Solon and Rick (Sue) Weiss of Princeton, N.J.; nieces, Lisa Weiss, Gavrielle Weiss and Alexandra Rudy; nephew, Brian (Yang) Weiss; brother-in-law, John Alex Rudy; sister-in-law, Jeannette Rudy; and mother-in-law, Antoinette Rudy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla.
Contributions in memory of Peter can be made to the Tidewell Hospice at Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 342238.