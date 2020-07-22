Seymour Weiss, beloved husband of Elaine (nee Lucks). Loving father of Liz (Brett) Krantz and the late David (Rosane) Weiss. Devoted grandfather of Matthew, Tyler, Danielle Krantz, Samantha (Michael Weinstein) Weiss and Andrew Weiss. Dear brother of Sondra (Meyer) Silverston.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. July 26. Services can be seen at that time at bitly.com/smallchapel.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place or Menorah Park Hospice c/o the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122