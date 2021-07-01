Stephen G. Weiss, dearly beloved husband of Babette “Babs” Krause; devoted father of Julie (Adam) Cohen and Andrew (Dina) Weiss; step-father of Cary Sears (Dr. Lisa Teh); cherished grandfather of Josh and Evan Cohen, and Emma and Ryan Weiss; dear brother of David Weiss (Beverly, deceased) and Judy Weiss (deceased); and dear nephew of Cathy Stone.
Private family services will be held at noon July 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. The service may be viewed at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Stephen Weiss, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream. Interment is at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. July 4, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. July 5 and July 6 at the residence 2202 Acacia Park Drive, #2108, in Lyndhurst.
Contributions are suggested to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., S Suite, Independence, OH 44131.