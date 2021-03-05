Lois Krasny Weissberg died in Cleveland on March 3, 2021, after 84 years of life. She had courageously battled with lung cancer over the last three years.
Lois is survived and remembered with love by her daughters, Sheryl (Michael) Silverman of Pittsburgh and Susan (Dr. Philip) Weiss of Solon; her brothers, Dr. Michael (Leslie) and Victor Krasny; her grandchildren, Wyatt, Korey, Henry and Blake Silverman, Brooke, Maddie and Jonah Weiss, and Kaley (Brian) Sweeney; as well as her nieces, nephew and other dear relatives. Lois was a devoted mother, in-law, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
She was vivacious and funny, and possessed a caring spirit, grace, and goodness that left a deep impression on those who were lucky enough to know her. She especially loved art, music, and literature, and shared that love with others.
Over her years of life, she was an advocate for the aged, a Cleveland Yachting Club member, photographed and covered cultural events for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and was involved with many other charitable and cultural organizations.
She maintained dear friendships of 70+ years, and shared close friendship and love of reading with her book club of 35 years.
Born 1936 in Cleveland to Hyman “Zaz” and Betty Krasny, she mainly resided and worked in Cleveland, but fondly remembered her years living in New York City, working for the IATA. She graduated from John Carroll University for both her bachelor’s and masters’ degrees.
Her memory is a blessing, and she is already missed greatly. Donations are being made to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, or the JFCS Food Pantry of Pittsburgh.
Private services will be held at 1 p.m. March 7 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.