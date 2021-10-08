Cecile Weissman (nee Davis), beloved wife for 72 years to Norman J. Weissman. Loving mother of Joel (Jackie) Weissman, Lawrence Weissman and Jacalyn (Stanley) Hazen. Grandmother of Jennie Hazen, Leah Hazen, Brandon Weissman and Brentley Weissman. Dear sister of the late Lillian Saffar.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery in Mishawaka, Ind.
Friends and family who are not able to attend the service at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 may go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary for Cecile Weissman, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the residence of Jacalyn and Stanley Hazen, 31650 Gates Mills Blvd., in Pepper Pike. Masks required.
Friends who wish may contribute to B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124, or the Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice of Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.